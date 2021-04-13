Stephen O'Donnell signs extension

Stephen O’Donnell is the latest player to commit to Motherwell as Graham Alexander develops his plan for next season.

O’Donnell came to Fir Park in August 2020 initially for a short term but that was extended until the end of the current season. This latest deal stretches until 2023.

He has been a fixture on the right side of Motherwell’s defence all season and his club form has been rewarded with continuing involvement with the national squad.

This is the third contract extension announced by Motherwell in April.

Bevis Mugabi, the 25 year old central defender, has agreed terms for next season with hope that his career can grow in claret and amber. He joined in September 2019 and is on not far short of 40 appearances.

Robbie Crawford joined in September initially on loan from Livingston. He moved to the ‘Well payroll in January and has now signed a contract for a further season. The manager sees him as “an intergral part of the team” in his comments on the MFC website.

Next season’s squad is taking shape –

1 Trevor Carson (2022)

2 Liam Grimshaw (2022)

3 Jake Carroll (2023)

4 Ricki Lamie (2022)

5 Nathan McGinley (2022)

16 Bevis Mugabi (2022)

8 Robbie Crawford (2022)

7 Mark O'Hara (2022)

14 Steven Lawless (2022)

22 Liam Donnelly (2022)

32 Tony Watt (2022)

