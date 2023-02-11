Steven Hammell leaves Motherwell

It was inevitable. Steven Hammell's short spell as Motherwell manager has ended with the team out of the cup and sharing bottom place in the league.

He was in charge for 27 games and his reign started brightly with three wins in the first four but as autumn turned to winter the team plunged down the league table and his time in charge ended with a cup exit to Raith Rovers.

His contribution to the club was acknowledged in chairman Jim McMahon's comments on the official website. “Steven Hammell is and will forever be a colossus in Motherwell Football Club history,” chairman Jim McMahon said,

“Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, his time in charge hasn’t worked out the way we all really hoped it would. Although this decision has been difficult, we feel it is necessary as we look towards the last third of the Premiership season.

“I want to thank Steven and Brian for all their efforts and wish them both all the very best in the future.”

There will be a generous feeling of sympathy for his loyal service to the club but the harsh reality is that results determine the success of a football manager. Lady luck deserted him and he was presented with a long list of injured players. Nine players were imported over the winter transfer window but the poor performances have remained the only constant in recent months.

Liam Kelly delivered the post-match comments after Saturday's cup exit in the absence of the manager and within a couple of hours came the news of Hammell's departure along with his assisant Brian Kerr.

Stuart Kettlewell will be in charge of team affairs until the vacancy is filled.