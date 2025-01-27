Stuart Kettlewell leaves Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell has shocked Motherwell fans with his unexpected resignation citing unacceptable personal abuse.

Choruses of boos flew from the travelling supporters as Motherwell lost back to back games at McDiarmid Park. An early cup exit and a loss to the team at the bottom of the table prompted an outpouring of abuse that seems to have prompted Kettlewell’s decision to leave the club.

He approached Brian Caldwell, the club CEO, on Monday morning to tender a resignation that was reluctantly accepted. Stephen Frail will take charge of team affairs meanwhile.

He accepted an extension to his contact in August 2024 and after a successful start to the league campaign took Motherwell to the Premier Sports Cup final.

Fortunes changes over the winter period and losses mounted. The season has been plagued by an ongoing injury crisis that has restricted player choice and put an end to consistency of selection.

Five players have been added to the squad so far in current transfer window as the manager tried to fill the gaps.

Despite all the problems the team sits at fifth place in the table.

Kettlewell raised a few eyebrows after the cup defeat when he seemed to throw back fans’ criticism and many felt he had embarked on a dangerous path. The late late collapse against St Johnstone at the weekend provided fuel for the discontented to vent their fury.

His contribution has been overwhelmingly positive and the board are presented with a tough job to wind a replacement.

Be careful what you wish for.

