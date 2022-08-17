Stuart McKinstry home on loan

Stuart McKinstry returns to Motherwell on loan for the season three years after leaving for Leeds United as a sixteen year old.

The midfielder was in the Motherwell youth academy from age 10 to 16 when he was persuaded to move to Leeds. In the summer of 2019 he signed professional terms and was given a two year contract. He caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa and earned a new deal that runs until summer 2023.

From the MFC website in 2019

Although he has one English Premier League appearance under his belt his club believe that he will benefit from a year’s loan to gain more first team experience.

He is well known to Stevie Hammell from his time in at the Academy and an impressive catch as it is reported that several other clubs had an interest in attracting the soon to be 20 year old.

The manager has already spoken of the need for some new players and McKinstry would seem to add some much needed attacking flair to the squad. The transfer window remains open until 31 August.