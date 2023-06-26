The death of former Motherwell manager Craig Brown announced

The death of Craig Brown, former Motherwell manager, was announced today.

Craig took on the managerial post at Fir Park after the departure of Jim Gannon in December 2009. Along with his long time associate Archie Knox he guided the team to fifth place in the league.

He left in acrimonious circumstances in December 2010 when he accepted a second approach from Aberdeen. Brown and John Boyle were to have a heated exchange in front of the dugout when the teams met at their next meeting in April 2011.

Brown was no stranger to Fir Park, an early step on his managerial ladder came in 1974 when he was appointed assistant to Willie McLean before he moved to Clyde in 1977.

A pre-match walk in Odense

He will be remembered by most football fans for his long spell as manager of the Scotland national team. He led the team to the World Cup finals in France and delivered and overall record of 32 wins, 18 draws and 20 defeats.

He was 82.