The end of the close season is in sight. The players have returned from their week abroad and the season's fixtures are in the diary.

The Motherwell media team and updates from the small band of travelling fans kept us aware of the activities in Holland. Two practice matches against local opposition were safely negotiated and as the manager noted no injuries were sustained. As preparations continue with a reduced squad it is important to avoid any bumps or scrapes that might reduce selection options.

Although the club have yet to add any new faces the return to action of Nathan McGinley must feel like an addition to the manager. His last game was in the Scottish Cup tie against Hibs in March 2022.

The season gets underway on Saturday 15 July when the League Cup group stage begins in Elgin. Matches against Queen of the South, Queen's Park and East Fife follow. Prices for all four are set at £12/£6.

David Clarkson was happy to introduce the nine graduates from the academy who signed on as professionals this week. The development and eventual sale of young players is a fundamental part of Motherwell's business plan and we'll hope to see them make progress.

Clarkson took charge of the young Motherwell team that participated in the NL Cup at Broadwood last weekend. They lost to the more experienced and eventual winners Airdrie.

Some of those players will likely feature in the SPFL Trust Trophy. The B side has been drawn away to Tranent with a trip to St Mirren B or Albion Rovers next if they win.