The Post Split begins with Kilmarnock at Fir Park

The SPFL has released details of the final five fixtures of the campaign.

As expected Motherwell were given three home and two away matches to allow an even balance over the 38 game season.

Kilmarnock arrive on Saturday 6 May to give the 'Well a chance to improve on the two points taken from the three earlier encounters.

A trip to McDiarmid Park follows the following Saturday before Ross County come to Fir Park on Saturday 20 May.

The season ends with 7.45pm kick off at Almonvale on Wednesday 24 May and a home finale on Sunday 28th May.

There will be few complaints at those arrangements.