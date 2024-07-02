The Well Society offers a revitalised fan-owned future for Motherwell FC

Motherwell’s majority shareholder, the Well Society, has launched its vision of the way ahead as it encourages members to vote against the bid from Erik Barmack’s Wild Sheep outfit.

With a ballot on the USA proposal set to begin next week, the recently refreshed Society board have brought forward their plan for growth under the slogan: Our Club, Our Future.

The club has performed well under fan ownership (cup finals, top-six finishes and retained top-flight status) and the opportunity exists for the support to exercise more control as the executive board undergoes substantial change with the departure of the current chairman.

The plans include more fundraising events, more fan involvement and re-asserting the Society as a Community Anchor.

The Society recognises the need for further investment and is looking to collaborate with local business owners and entrepreneurs who share a strong emotional attachment to the Club. Part ownership would be available but fan-ownership would remain intact for future generations.

They take inspiration from some of the schemes used by, for example, Bohemians, FC United of Manchester and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Fan engagement will be re-invigorated and communications improved including via a new website.

The growth of the women’s game offers a further opportunity for the Society to engage with the community while developing a new income stream.

The prospectus is full of enthusiasm and hope. It shows a future with the club firmly based in its community and owned by it.

There is no unveiling of a pot of gold but there is no doubt that the authors see a realistic way forward.

As an alternative to an underfunded gamble with the American bidders it looks like a safer bet.

Our Club, Our Future