The Well Society proposes a major shake up

Well Society members are being consulted about major changes to benefits, engagement and governance.

Since the Society board was renewed last year it has worked hard to increase member engagement and develop improvements in governance. Questions were asked of fans in January and a set of proposals is now included in the six week consultation period that should lead to final adoption at an EGM in May.

The changes aim to simplify membership categories and to refresh the Rules of Association. A full understanding will require some serious study time and a close examination of the ideas is carried on the Well Society website.

An illustration of the detail involved can be seen from the table below. This outlines the Changes to Local Adult Membership Tiers and Benefits and is a simplification of the current historical position.

Changes to Global Membership and Benefits and to Junior Steel Tiers and Membership are included.

The argument is made for a change in Funding Policy as well as a big revision of the Rules of Association.

While all the materials for consideration are available online it may be that the best way for members to understand the changes is to take advantage of the online survey, in-person and online surgery sessions, and the Annual General Meeting on March 31. The consultation between the board and members ends in mid-April and any alterations to the proposals will be put to a one member one vote EGM in May.

Many members will feel content that their monthly contributions are sufficient involvement in the Society but those who see wider community goals will be keen to refine the benefits and structures that guide the direction of Motherwell FC.

Read all about the changes at thewellsociety.uk.