Three games then a five week break

Three Premiership matches stand between Motherwell and a month's break for the World Cup. There's a busy week ahead.

The season will pause after sixteen fixtures and the squad five weeks without competition. It will be a priority for the backroom staff to ensure that players don't lose too much match sharpness before the mid-December return.

Winners at Tannadice

Ahead of the interruption Motherwell take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, Celtic at Fir Park on Wednesday and St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday 12 November.

Motherwell currently hold seventh place in a congested cluster in the middle of the table and there is a seven point gap over the bottom pair. A look up the rankings shows Hibs in third place only four points ahead.

Given the low state of Motherwell's morale after the loss to Sligo and the parting of the ways with Graham Alexander, a mid-table position at this stage would probably be above most fans' expectations. Stephen Hammell will not be content but he has to be aware that progress is underway.

Although two of the upcoming matches are on the road Motherwell have shown that to be no disadvantage. Of the five league wins to date four have come away from Fir Park. Hearts, a point ahead, play in Turkey on Thursday evening.

Following the visit of Celtic an important trip to McDiarmid Park will come before the campaign pause. St Johnstone took the points with a last gasp goal when the teams met in August and a reverse of the result would be an ideal tonic before the five week absence.