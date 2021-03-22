Three home and two away for the 'Well post-split

The SPFL have released details of the final five fixtures for the 2020/21 season.

The provisional dates and times (subject to the choce of Sky) are

Saturday 10 April, 1500 St Mirren (H)

Wednesday 21 April, 1945 Hamilton (A)

Saturday 1 May, 1500 Kilmarnock (H)

Wednesday 12 May, 1945 Dundee United (A)

Sunday 16 May,1200 Ross County (H)

The league has managed to reach a balance of home and away with 19 of each.

Motherwell will next be in action with an away Scottish Cup tie against the winner of Tuesday's meeting of Formartine United v Annan Athletic.