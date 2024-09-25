Ticket details for the League Cup Semi-final

The SPFL has released seating and pricing information for the Motherwell v Rangers semi-final on Sunday 3 November.

Motherwell fans will be seated in half of the east stand and in half of the main (south) stand. We have been allocated 7,500 tickets with the assurance that more are available if required.

Tickets are expected to be on sale next week and the club has confirmed that coaches will be made available.

MOTHERWELL SUPPORT

Stand Section

South Lower J1 - Adult £38*

South Lower I - Adult £35

South Lower I - Concession £18

East G - Adult £30

East G - Concession £15

Accessible

South Wheelchair - Adult £15

South Wheelchair - Conc £5

East Wheelchair - Adult £10

East Wheelchair - Conc £5

South Ambulant - Adult £15

South Ambulant - Conc £5

*Note: There are only 300 such tickets available in section J1. Concessions are U-16s and over-65s.

It has been agreed by both clubs that the initial allocations may change dependent upon demand.