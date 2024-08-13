Tony Watt returns to Fir Park

Tony Watt has returned to Motherwell on a season long loan from Dundee United. A few eyebrows will be raised at this move.

Watt joined Motherwell in February 2020 as a free agent after parting company with CSKA Sophia the previous month. Stephen Robinson took a gamble on the far travelled striker and it paid off.

After a successful two years and 19 goals he left for Tannadice in January 2022.

His return was greeted on the ‘Well website with warm words from Stuart Kettlewell, “He is a player who has done well here with goals and strong performances. We jumped at the chance to bring him back to Fir Park and Tony himself was desperate to return.”

Watt said, “I was itching to join Motherwell again and can’t wait to get stuck in.

“There’s obviously people who may not be too happy to see me back. I need to prove myself here and get people back on my side but that target is firmly set in my mind. I feel fit. I’ve been training and I have a full pre-season under my belt.”

He’s right. While many Motherwell fans will get behind any player who wears the claret and amber there will be a number who question his commitment. Watt’s way back into their hearts will be with a bucket load of goals.

Good luck Tony.