Twenty one in Motherwell squad list

Motherwell’s end of season squad update shows a current complement of twenty one players on the books for the new season.

Twenty players were already committed for at least one more campaign and they were joined with the first new capture, Lukas Fadinger. He is a 24 year old Austrian midfielder, a target of the now departed Michael Wimmer.

With the manager’s office vacant there are a number of players whose future is uncertain. As the club puts it, “We remain in dialogue with all remaining players, whose personal circumstances are all different. Given the current managerial situation at the club, decisions will be made in the coming weeks with regards to these players. “

Those onboard (with last season’s squad numbers and contract end date) are

GKs:

13 Aston Oxborough (2027 + 1 yr opt)

61 Calum Ward (2026)

Defence:

2 Stephen O'Donnell (2026)

4 Liam Gordon (2026)

5 Kofi Balmer (2026 + 1yr opt)

16 Paul McGinn (2026)

22 Johnny Koutroumbis (2026)

23 Ewan Wilson (2027 + 1yr opt)

Midfield:

7 Tom Sparrow (2027 + 1yr opt)

8 Callum Slattery (2026)

11 Andy Halliday (2026)

38 Lennon Miller (2026)

27 Dylan Wells (2026)

55 Tawanda Maswanhise (2026 + opt)

Olly White

Lukas Fadinger

Forwards:

9 Zach Robinson (2026)

14 Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (2027 +1 yr opt)

17 Filip Stuparevic (2026+1yr opt)

19 Sam Nicholson (2026)

28 Luca Ross (2027)