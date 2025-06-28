Two weeks to go

The long close season is nearly at an end. Motherwell fans have to endure only two more weeks before they can see the team in action.

In the six weeks since the 2024/25 finale there has been quite a turnaround in personnel. Michael Wimmer’s unexpected departure forced the club’s executive board to search for a new manager only months after the filling the job. The same techniques produced another unfamiliar name, Jens Berthel Askou.

The Dane had only a week for some hasty preparation before he had to lead his squad to Delden in the Netherlands for the pre-season training camp. Nevertheless, he was soon able to appoint a second in command and confirm a new signing.

The playing squad is much reduced from last season. With the return of loan players and the departure of those at the end of their contracts together with the loss of some youngsters the current group is almost lighter by twenty.

Only three additions are on the books; Lukas Fadinger, Jordan McGhee and Elliot Watt. It may be that we can have a look at the new boys on Tuesday (k.o. 1800)when the team end their camp with a game against FC Twente. The Dutch side are to show the friendly on their YouTube channel.

But attention will soon focus on the four match group stage of the Premier Sports cup. A busy schedule will see qualification for the second round decided in twelve days. The competition begins with Clyde at New Douglas Park on Saturday 12 July before Peterhead come to Fir Park on Tuesday 15 July for a first meeting between the teams in 75 years. Next up is a trip to Stenhousemuir on Saturday 19 July before Motherwell’s last tie of the group on Tuesday 22 July with the visit of Morton.

The long wait is almost over.