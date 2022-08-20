Van Veen penalty enough to beat Livingston

Motherwell celebrated a 1-0 win over Livingston at Fir Park thanks to a penalty conversion from Kevin Van Veen and now sit in third place after four games.

The victory owed much to Nick Walsh’s decision to penalise Cristian Montano for a suggestion of hand ball on the bye line. Motherwell’s paucity in attack was clear for all to see but that mattered not as the big home crowd cheered Stevie Hammell’s first home win after the final whistle.

Ricki Lamie returned to action as Bevis Mugabi spent the afternoon on the bench. Blair Spittal got the game underway for what turned out to be a fairly mundane first half. Apart from an early Nicky Delvin stinger aimed at Liam Kelly and a Lamie header at the other end the half was unremarkable.

Although the players tried to implement Hammell’s refreshing philosophy they lack pace and possibly some belief. At times the easy option of the long ball was the preferred choice.

The game sparked a bit following the double substitution ten minutes into the second period. Joe Efford and Josh Morris brought some much needed energy to the game and Motherwell looked better. In 68 minutes Van Veen fired the ball from the spot and the game was won. Montano may argue that the header from Goss that struck him on his side as he defended at the post but the referee raised a cheer as he pointed to the spot.

The home advantage increased when Dylan Bahamboula, on the part for only ten minutes, collected a second yellow to worsen the visitors’ plight.

Motherwell should have scored a second two minutes into added time. Three forwards passed the ball across the six yard line reluctant to strike before the opportunity was lost. The incident underlined the need wor some fresh blood in attack.

Team: Kelly, O’Donnell, McGinn, Lamie, Solholm, Cornelius(Morris 54), Spittal(Maguire 82), Slattery, Goss, Van Veen, Shields (Efford 54)

