Viaplay Cup fixtures revealed - Motherwell travel north and south

Details of the League Cup group stage fixtures have been released. Motherwell travel north to Elgin and south to Dumfries.

Motherwell's first two matches will be away to Elgin City and then Queen of the South on Saturday 15 July and Tuesday 18 July.

Two homes follow; the Fir Park meeting against Queen's Park will be a televised teatime kick off on Saturday 22 July with the group ending on Saturday 29 July with a visit from East Fife.

The league campaign starts the following Saturday (5 August). The SPFL will announce the new season rota on Friday 30 June.

GROUP G

Saturday July 15

East Fife v Queen's Park (3.00pm)

Elgin City v Motherwell (3.00pm)

Tuesday July 18

East Fife v Elgin City (7.45pm)

Queen of the South v Motherwell (7.45pm)

Saturday July 22

Elgin City v Queen of the South (3.00pm)

Motherwell v Queen's Park (Viaplay, 5.15pm)

Tuesday July 25

Queen's Park v Elgin City (7.45pm)

Queen of the South v East Fife (7.45pm)

Saturday July 29

Motherwell v East Fife (3.00pm)

Queen's Park v Queen of the South (3.00pm)