Watt's on his way out of Fir Park

Motherwell and Dundee United have agreed a fee to enable Tony Watt to move to Tannadice for the rest of the season.

The move was always likely to happen following the news of his pre-contract agreement with United in December. Graham Alexander said on Monday morning that he expected Watt to be a United player later in the day. A fee, probably in six figures, has been agreed.

Tony Watt warms up for the bench on Boxing Day

Watt joined Motherwell in February 2020 as a free agent after parting company with CSKA Sophia the previous month. Stephen Robinson took a gamble on the far travelled striker and it paid off.

The early end to the 2020/21 season meant he turned out only four times in claret and amber but Watt completed his two years at the club with 70 appearances. His purple patch in the first half of the current season has him as top scorer not just for Motherwell but for the Premiership.

Motherwell can look back on his spell at the club as an excellent piece of business. He signed on a ‘free’, helped move us from relegation candidates to European contenders and left with a healthy donation to the club coffers.

He was a good ambassador for the club and seemed to be an excellent fit with the club’s community based philosophy.

He deserves to leave with our thanks and best wishes (except when he plays for the opposition!).