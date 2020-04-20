Well Society to consult members on reconstruction

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon says that 'Well fans will shape the club's view on reconstruction

In a statement released on the club website on Monday evening the chairman said that any changes that came from the task force should be imaginative and should make the game more attractive to all stakeholders, principally the supporters.

It is natural that a fan owned club should promote the interests of supporters as it determines its stance in the upcoming debate and the Well Society is well placed to canvas the views of its members.

The indications are that Motherwell will take a cautious approach.

LEAGUE RECONSTRUCTION

"Now that league reconstruction is back on Scottish football’s agenda, it is important for us as a club to gather as many views from our supporters to help set out the club’s position.

"Although we will approach any discussions with an open mind and with a view on compromise, the club board wish to engage properly in terms of any proposed new structure as part of our own process.

"The board have already debated and agreed some core principles that we hope will form part of the SPFL’s task force, headed by two very capable individuals in Les Gray from Hamilton Academical and Ann Budge at Heart of Midlothian.

"We believe quick decisions can often be bad ones. ‘Something needs to be done‘ is not the best methodology to apply. We should be as imaginative as possible and look at a number of different options – not just the obvious ones and immediately box ourselves into a corner around one particular structure.

Our hope is that the talks within the task force and a vote, if there is one, remain constructive. Any change should make the game in Scotland more attractive to all the stakeholders, principally the supporters.

"It has to make the game better in the long term for fans. It also needs to consider the various potential scenarios for restarting the game, their implications for member clubs and therefore how the league and game as a whole navigate it accordingly.

"The Well Society will shortly conduct their own consultation with members to help us shape our thoughts on what reconstruction should look like from the standpoint of our supporters as owners of our club."