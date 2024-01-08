Winter break, Fir Park update

The winter break is a week old and there has been plenty of talk about possible developments inside Fir Park.

Before looking at the guesswork that pervades the back pages and the sporting blogs the club has confirmed some player movement –

Conor Wilkinson joined Colchester United for an undisclosed fee. The striker had been contracted with Motherwell until 2025 but was not in the manager’s plans. He came off the bench at the weekend and provided an assist for a late equaliser against Swindon Town.

Brodie Spencer was recalled by Huddersfield Town midway through his initial season long loan. His last appearance in claret and amber was against Livingston. His next game was against Manchester City at Maine Road but there was no upset as a 5-0 home win was recorded in the FA Cup.

Pape Souare left the club at the end of his short contract. He made half a dozen appearances.

Nathan McGinley returned to Fir Park as his loan to Partick Thistle was ended. He made no appearances in the three months with the Firhill club.

Mika Biereth was snapped in a training session back of his home club Arsenal and that prompted fears that he may be recalled. On that front no news in good news.

Stuart Kettlewell has talked of the need for a few imports this window but as yet none has appeared. Until Kevin van Veen’s future is settled the possibility of his return remains. Curtis Main is another old boy who has been linked with a second spell.

The CEO Hunt continues. Now that the McMahon/Weir duo have announced their intention to step down the search for a replacement for the long departed Alan Burrows is ever more pressing. Midst talk of revisiting previous candidates a couple of familiar names have become prominent in the last few days.

Grant Russell served as digital communications manager at Motherwell before moving to West Ham. He has become prominent critic of the SPFL’s handling of the broadcast contract with Sky and the Herald has just published an interview with him. It remains to be seen whether the timing is coincidence or good timing.

Leeann Dempster has just revealed that she is to leave Queens Park. John Boyle set her on the way in club management and she was in charge at Fir Park for five years. Six years at Hibs followed before three as chief executive of the Spiders. The rumour mill spiked at news of her availability.

Threeweeks remain until the window closes.