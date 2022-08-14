Aberdeen - 24h on

Motherwell fans enjoyed the homeward journey not just for the win but more for the manner of it.

There was clear evidence from the two games of Stevie Hammell’s caretaker period that the long ball style so dear to our former manager was to be abandoned. Against St Mirren and St Johnstone we saw the heartening sight of a Motherwell team working hard to change the approach.

In game number three, with Hammell now in full command, we were treated to the best display of football in years. Right from the kick off the ball pinged from one ‘Well player to another. There were lots of one touch passes and the Aberdeen defenders were on the back foot.

Players formerly drilled to force the ball upfield at almost every opportunity were able to demonstrate that they were more than capable of adapting to their new manager’s preferred style.

In his post-match remarks Hammell spoke of his pride in the players’ performance. They had bought into his philosophy and delivered a “performance that was better than the result”.

He enjoyed the interaction with the fans and the reaction of the players after the game. He made particular reference to Callum Slattery and the position he took ahead of the opening goal, advice given and implemented. His fellow midfielders all deserved praise for their day’s work.

After the Euro defeats spirits were low and supporters would have dismissed thoughts of six points from the opening nine as fanciful. The visit of Livingston next weekend will offer the chance of nine from twelve. That giddy return will demand another decent display against tough opponents but the signs are hopeful.

Motherwell Celebrate 3-2 Win At Pittodrie