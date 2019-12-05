After St Mirren, Hearts

Motherwell have no time to reflect on their convincing win over St Mirren as Hearts come to Fir Park on Saturday. Can the boys in claret and amber make it three wins in a row?

With back to back 4-0 and 3-0 victories pushing us within a point of third placed Aberdeen there should be no lack of confidence as Motherwell prepare to meet rudderless Hearts.

The sizeable wins came despite Stephen Robinson’s team playing below par. They have performed much better this season and lost. However, it is clear that this team can get the ball in the net. Only the Glasgow pair have scored more.

The manager was in good form after the game in Paisley as he stressed the importance of keeping a clean sheet. Along with James Scott and Jermaine Hylton he singled out Bevis Mugabi for his wholehearted commitment to defence.

While Motherwell were on top at St Mirren Park, Hearts needed a late goal from Steven MacLean to prevent a run of three consecutive losses. Livingston will feel they deserved more at Tynecastle.

Steven Naismith had to be withdrawn in the first half with a possible hamstring injury. He must be a doubt for this weekend’s game.

Much has been written over the last few weeks about the unfilled manager’s job at Hearts and there seems to be no doubt that the void is having an effect of the team. We were the victims of the ‘new manager bounce’ at Easter Road recently but it appears unlikely that the same challenge will face us on Saturday.

We have already chalked up a win against the Jam Tarts this season and there is no reason why we should not press home advantage to win again, 2-1.

Remember the last visit from Hearts?