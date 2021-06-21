Alexander adds another striker

Motherwell announced a third new signing on Tuesday as forward Kaiyne Woolery was awarded a three year deal.

The 26 year old scored eleven for Tranmere last season and Graham Alexander is quoted on the MFC site saying “Kaiyne is a player I’ve admired for a few years now.

“He’s always caused my teams problems with his pace and goal threat. I’m very happy to bring him to Motherwell.

“I believe his best years are ahead of him and we all look forward to working with him. I know he will help us improve our attacking threat.”

Woolery is the second signing of the week – the club announced the arrival of winger Justin Amaluzor on Monday as the squad returned to Fir Park for pre-season training. He has a one year contract.

The first addition to the squad was ex-Queen of the South striker Connor Shields. The 23 year old striker has committed to Motherwell until the summer of 2024.

Motherwell return to action on July 14 with a League Cup away meeting with Queen’s Park. The league resumes with the visit of Hibs on August 1.