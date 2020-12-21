An early visit from Santa needed at Fir Park

Aberdeen come to Fir Park for an early evening (1815) kick-off on Wednesday. Motherwell are two places and 13 points behind the visitors.

Despite the closeness in the league table there is a huge gap in the form of the teams. Aberdeen have won their last two games without conceding a goal while Motherwell have picked up only one from last fifteen possible points.

The Fir Park faithful, in need of some hope, may turn for inspiration to the sunny September afternoon when Mark O'Hara, Chris Long and Bevis Mugabi scored to deliver a 3-0 win at Pittodrie but otherwise the omens are not good.

The team's defensive playbook at Ibrox was undone in the closing quarter and can be returned to an obscure corner of the manager's bookshelf. A more adventurous approach will be needed on Wednesday. Tony Watt and striking partners will be delighted to return to a more familiar attack mode rather than the previously assigned job of frustrating the opposition in and around Jordan Archer's penalty area.

Derek McInnes may have to field a changed back line. Centre back Tommie Hoban had to be replaced at half-time on Sunday due to a hamstring strain. Mikey Devlin and full back Greg Leigh are unavailable but with Andy Considine, Ash Taylor and Ross McCrorie on hand breaches will not be easy.

Motherwell's need for points grows with every loss. The six point award from the SPFL gives a false gloss on the team's performances. There's no doubt that the players will give their all for the cause and that might be enough for another point after a 1-1 draw.

Remember the last visit of Aberdeen?