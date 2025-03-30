Aberdeen - 24h on

There was no shrinking in the harsh judgment that rained down on the Motherwell squad after the debacle in Aberdeen.

The criticism was led by the manager and backed up by a host of negative comments on the various social media channels.

Michael Wimmer started the ball rolling while his players were still in the Pittodrie showers. “We started well, one in front then Aberdeen was better and they scored their deserved two goals. To be were lucky to be only two down at the interval. “

He conceded that there was an improvement for a short spell as the second half started. But after the score reached 3-1 came his stinger. “Then we give up. With 700 supporters we don’t have to give up we have to give everything for the whole 90 minutes…we have to speak about this.”

It should have been an uncomfortable and embarrassing homeward journey as the players came to understand that they performed well below par. Recent wins over Dundee and Rangers, and the fighting draw with St Mirren, had raised expectations but lots of the old failings were on show.

That said they had caught Aberdeen on a good day and, in front of a big home crowd, the hosts made the best of the opportunities that were offered.

Those who made the trip up the A90 had to put up with the worst fan accommodation in the top tier. Most had uncovered seats in the wet windy weather and the refreshment and toilet facilities that had formerly been available are now for the use of home fans only. A visit out the back of the stand is now needed to reach the poor replacements.

The players have a chance to repay those faithful fans next week when they face a Kilmarnock side that shipped five goals to St Mirren on Saturday.

Poor Motherwell Disappoint in Aberdeen