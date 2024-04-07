Dundee - 24h on

Motherwell fans set off from Lanarkshire not knowing if the game in Dundee would go ahead but they were rewarded with a dramatic win.

Fine words from administrators about the importance of supporters were set aside as the decision to have a second pitch inspection at 1pm left fans of both sides in confusion. There were 800 ‘Well fans at Dens in August and only 500 on Saturday.

We have a winner!

After a fairly flat first half Motherwell showed more urgency after the break. It has been a characteristic of Stuart Kettlewell’s side that they perform much better when a goal down. Life would be so much easier if they opened with that attitude.

When Luke McCowan’s corner flew beyond Liam Kelly with only twenty minutes remaining it seemed that the contest was over. The VAR call to the referee was came as a surprise to those behind Jon McCracken’s goal. There had been no claims and credit has to go to Kevin Clancy for srawing the referee’s attention to the infringement.

When Georgie Gent slammed the rebound from Theo Bair’s spot kick into the net Motherwell needed no invitation to chase the equaliser. Bair latched on to the through ball using his strength to secure the ball before neat footwork allowed him to roll the ball into an empty net.

The winning strike, three minutes into added time, fell to Moses Ebiye. The home defence were on their knees hardly able to believe they had conceded three times in fifteen minutes to lose the game.

The happy travellers were able to enjoy the homeward journey.

Given that Motherwell were on the end of a fifteen game winless run at the end of December it is remarkable that the prospect of a top six finish remains with one game to go. An interesting weekend lies ahead.

Motherwell Storm Back To Win 3-2 In Dundee