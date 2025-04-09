Next up - Hearts at Fir Park

Motherwell and Hearts meet at Fir Park on Saturday as the imminent league split offers up the last place in the top half as a prize.

This game is likely to have a cup tie atmosphere as both sides have their eye on the bounties that sixth place will provide. Hearts know that three points will be enough while Motherwell need the win and help from Ross County in Paisley.

As expected, Kofi Balmer’s suspension following the crazy red card in the Kilmarnock game was rescinded. That the tribunal choose not to substitute a caution demonstrates the size of the officials’ error. Motherwell had to play for 65 minutes with ten men and the club made clear their displeasure.

Hearts also suffered a sending off last weekend but there was no appeal for James Wilson and the young striker will be a spectator on Saturday.

Motherwell’s last home win came on 1 March when a high energy performance overcame Rangers. Since then Michael Wimmer’s side have disappointed. A draw against St Mirren and losses to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock reminded fans of the depths plumbed at Stuart Kettlewell’s reign drew to a close. If the Fir Park faithful are to be rewarded the players will have to return to the manager’s preferred style.

Honours are even with both teams recording home wins in the earlier meetings. The loss of Wilson will hardly dent the goal threat from the visitors. Elton Kabangu and Jorge Grant have been on form lately and Lawrence Shankland has been on hand from the bench. If Motherwell are to succeed they will have to get the better of Craig Gordon, no easy task.

Home and away stands should be busy for this big game but the visitors are clear favourites. A mighty effort from the Steelmen may be enough to fall just short after a fighting 2-2 draw.

Remember the last visit from Hearts?