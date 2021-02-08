From Parkhead to Rugby Park

After a narrow loss to Celtic, Motherwell face Kilmarnock on Wednesday in a bottom half six-pointer.

'Well fans feared the worst on Saturday when they saw Celtic take the lead after two minutes but with the help of an impressive display from Liam Kelly the defence held till the break.

The loss of a second, again early in the half, should have ended the contest but Alan Campbell gave us hope with his third goal of the season. We might have sneaked a point at the death.

'Well at Rugby Park on the last visit

Results elsewhere limited the damage of the 2-1 defeat. Of the teams below us only Hamilton avoided defeat and we retain ninth place with a one point lead over Kilmarnock.

This upcoming match was originally scheduled for October but Kilmarnock had to ask for a cancellation as their squad had to isolate. They are on a run of five straight losses and appear to be on the brink of appointing Tommy Wright as manager.

Graham Alexander has shown faith with the group that produced wins against Ross County and Dundee United and it is unlikely that we will see much variation on Wednesday. He makes free use of the substitutes' bench to introduce his latest signings to the SPFL. Harry Smith and Jordan Roberts had a run out in the second half at Parkhead.

It is expected that Wright will be in the dugout to get a first view of his new squad. He will be familiar with some of the Kilmarnock players as his St Johnstone team faced them in January 2020 but the annual summer shuffle will present him with a few unfamiliar names.

It can be argued that the Motherwell squad took fresh heart following the arrival of the new boss and Kilmarnock fans will be hoping for a similar effect with this appointment. But maybe it will not affect their results for a week or so as the points return up the M77. 2-1 to the Mighty ‘Well.

Remember our last visit to Rugby Park?