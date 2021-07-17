Good to be back

Almost 2,000 Motherwell fans brought life to the stands at Fir Park after sixteen months of silence. A good day was had by all.

The club did the fans proud. Those tasked with ensuring a covid compliant event must be complimented on the procedures that they implemented. There were plenty of masked stewards on hand to ensure a smooth pathway to assigned seats. Hand sanitiser was available on entry and water dispensers were primed to give some relief from the high temperature.

The newly installed PA system passed its test with flying colours and the cosmetic improvements shone in the bright sun. The stadium was picture perfect with the immaculate playing surface in the centre.

Emotions ran high too. At 2.25pm sustained applause rang out as the team emerged for the pre-match warm up. That was backed up by a standing ovation at 3pm as Stephen O'Donnell, in the new strip, emerged from the tunnel ahead of the players.

To cap it all we were served with a afternoon of swinging fortunes. Motherwell had long spells of control but still managed to finish the first half two behind. The spirited fight back earned its due reward with three goals. We top the group.

After the match the players strolled around the perimeter thanking fans for their support. It was a fitting end to a memorable season opening at Fir Park albeit with a parade that is normally reserved for the last.

A day to remember, well done to all involved.

Motherwell Needed A Second Half Triple To Beat Queen Of The South 3-2