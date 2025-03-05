Grab a bargain at Pittodrie

Aberdeen are hoping to boost their home support for Motherwell’s visit to Pittodrie on Saturday 29 March. Ticket prices have been slashed.

The Dons target is to achieve their biggest home crowd of the season, beating the previous record of 18,337 home supporters and to that end ticket prices will be reduced to £10.

The offer is available to Motherwell fans and includes 100 free tickets for under 12s.

The physical tickets are available from the Fir Park ticket office. Free child tickets must be bought along with an adult brief and once the 100 frees are gone under 12 tickets can be had for £5.

Motherwell, currently in sixth place, have four fixtures remaining before the league splits; St Mirren (h), Aberdeen (a), Kilmarnock (a) and Hearts (h).

Motherwell fans have some good memories of Pittodrie including the famous triumph in 2014 when the dramatic late winner snatched second place in the league table from Aberdeen. Happy day!