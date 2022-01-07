Graham Alexander - a fine year at Fir Park

On his first anniversary with Motherwell Graham Alexander should enjoy a moment’s reflection on the transformation he has effected at Fir Park.

When he was appointed on 7 January 2021 Jim McMahon said,

“Graham has demonstrated to us he is the man to take us forward. He fits the profile of what we expect a Motherwell manager to be.

“He is dynamic. He is hungry. He will lead from the front and shares in our belief of developing talent.

There is no doubt that the board got this decision right.

A year ago the team was low on morale, high in injuries and sharing bottom place. Stephen Robinson has chosen to step down and the new man was in place a week later.

Chris Lucketti joined him and together the pair dragged the team up the table to finish the season nine points above the play-off place. The squad was enlarged during the transfer window and the team became hard to beat and direct in attack.

With safety assured the manager was able to place his stamp of the squad over the summer. Alexander was introduced to the fans as crowd restrictions eased at the start of the new season.

As the campaign reached the winter break Motherwell have a hold on fourth place in the table and an unspoken target has appeared. Talk of possible European trips have a particular attraction during a chilly mid-winter and a check on passport expiry dates will be in the minds of many ‘Well fans.

The manager will take some private satisfaction at the year’s progress but his drive to move the team forward will feature in any anniversary chat.

