Hamilton - 24h on

It will take some time for Motherwell to stop reeling after the comprehensive thrashing at the hands of Hamilton.

It was an awful showing from Motherwell. A lacklustre, error riddled first half led to the team skulking off the pitch at the break looking lost and bewildered. It was as though they could not understand what had happened.

They had faced an opposition of no great talent but one fully committed. The tight defence that had earned praise in recent outings fell into sloppy mode and the visitors seized their chances. The midfield were never in control and service to the lead strikers was poor.

Graham Alexander's new manager bounce shuddered to a halt and he must now be aware of the challenge that awaits. Good results in the last month had lifted spirits but the weakness that culminated in the departure of Stephen Robinson returned. He inherited a squad that has managed to lose three times to our lowly neighbours and must now realise that mere tinkering will not be enough.

In his post match interview he asked for honesty from his players as they analysed the defeat. These reports should include an acknowledgement that the opposition were better motivated and won individual battles all over the pitch.

Results elsewhere did the league position no harm and a chance to move up the table will come on Saturday with the visit of St Johnstone. Only a big change in attitude will avoid another defeat.

Motherwell Lose To Hamilton For The Third Time This Season