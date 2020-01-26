Hibs - 24h on

Motherwell were unable to score against Hibs on Saturday but a fifteenth clean sheet of the season ensured that our efforts were rewarded with a point.

We are three games into 2020 and have yet to concede a goal. It is all too easy to praise our goal scorers and overlook the contribution made by those tasked to keep the opposition from hitting our net. Well done Mark Gillespie and pals.

We lacked the cutting edge that might have turned one point into three but few Motherwell fans will object to the notion that the first week's action of 2020 has been a good one. Safe passage into the fifth round of the cup and four points after a trip to Pittodrie and a visit from Hibs would probably match our best expectations.

Stephen Robinson praised much of our build-up play describing it as brilliant. While that description might be considered excessive there was a huge contrast in style from the direct approach that delivered our win in Aberdeen.

Ross MacIver, Christy Mazinga and Mikael Ndjoli should all benefit from their exposure to first team football but with a week remaining until the transfer window ends the club must be pursuing a more experienced striker. We await an announcement with interest.

Our next match is against on form Livingston. A further week’s recovery should, with any luck, see Chris Long and Jermaine Hylton available for selection. We will need to be at our best to return from West Lothian with the points.

No Goals at Fir Park