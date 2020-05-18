It's official - Motherwell finish third

After weeks of bickering a decision has been made. Season 2019/20 has ended and Motherwell finish in third place.

The league starts...

The SPFL board have confirmed what many felt was inevitable. It has been a painful journey since the competition was halted hours before Motherwell and Aberdeen were due to meet on the evening of Friday 13 March.

Early hopes that football would return after a short interruption were soon dashed and weeks of sniping and snarling followed.

Many players’ contracts are about to expire and there is still no guaranteed route back to safe playing conditions. The season had to be called.

The debate about the handling of the infamous vote is now a matter for a post-mortem but the notion of reconstruction seems to have been revived.

The third place finish will deliver Motherwell 8.25% of the prize pot. That translates to £2.06m, a significant amount above the 7.25% (£1.81m) that Aberdeen in fourth spot will be due. The value of our single point advantage over the Dons is around £200k.

...the league ends

The share of the league spoils is welcome but it has to be balanced against the loss of income from early curtailment. There will be no bonus from top six clubs paying at the gate after the split.

Congratulations are due to all at Fir Park, both those on the field and off, for the delivery of success well above expectation. Is it too much to hope that there will be enough change of circumstances to let us follow the Mighty ‘Well on another European tour?

A £200k point at Tynecastle