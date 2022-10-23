Keep calm and carry on amid losing run

Football fans are a rare breed that will at times panic when what they predicted comes to pass.

Several regulars at Fir Park are the latest example of this phenomenon after another frustrating afternoon saw yet more points thrown away 2-1 at home to Aberdeen.

Our nerve is being tested and defeat next week at Dundee United – before near certain losses against Hearts and Celtic – will cause further uncertainty.

But the reality is we're entirely where we expected to be at this point of the season given the circumstances of summer. Panic is not called for, yet at least.

Stevie Hammell was called back from holiday and given barely 24 hours notice to prepare for the first game of his senior management career.

The board prevaricating over Graham Alexander left our squad woefully short regardless of who occupied the manager's office.

With only the last weeks of the August window available, Hammell made some additions but it is clear gambles were made out of necessity rather than conviction in some places.

The performances against Sligo, twice, then the Saints of Paisley and Perth suggested we'd be in for a long struggle this season.

Hammell's first priority was therefore to ensure we weren't cut adrift by the World Cup break where we could hopefully take a breath before continuing the rebuild in January.

There was near universal acceptance that escaping in 10th from a car crash summer and having the chance to begin again in peace from June 2023 would represent an acceptable first season in charge for our new boss.

As a manager Hammell may turn out to be good, bad or indifferent but the time to judge him on that is a long way away. Our flaws are all too apparent but it remains the fact we're competitive almost every week and clearly aren't far from picking up more points.

It doesn't look like we have a pleasant few months ahead but with half the league at least as rotten as us, there is nothing to be gained by overreacting just now.

After all, we're no worse off than everyone expected three months ago.

