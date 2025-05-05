Lennon Miller - PFA Young Player of the Year

Lennon Miller has received the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award, recognition of the skilled midfielder’s development through the Motherwell ranks.

This acknowledgement by his fellow professionals is a fitting highlight after his decade long journey at Fir Park. He made his first team debut days after his sixteenth birthday in August 2022 against Inverness and that first season culminated with a place in the staring eleven for the final fixture against Dundee United.

Thereafter he became a regular starter. As the 22/23 season get underway in Elgin Miller bossed the game and was the man of the match. His calm unhurried control of the ball combined with accurate passing drew widespread praise and talk of a dazzling future grew.

At times in the current season he has captained the team including at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final. His steely nerve held strong as his converted a late penalty against Dundee United to seal that semi-final place.

From his first appearance in the Scotland U16 team (at the age of fourteen) he has joined every squad in the national set up. A full cap cannot long be delayed.

Motherwell have exercised the utmost duty of care on the young man and with the guiding oversight of his former internationalist father Lee Miller it seems likely that he will move on up during the summer break. Speculation over his future will continue to fill the back pages but until then the Motherwell faithful will enjoy watching him for the final three games of season 24/25.

Congratulations Lennon and all the best whatever the future brings.