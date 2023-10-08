Livingston - 24h on

Motherwell have some thinking to do following the disappointing defeat in Livingston.

A decent support followed the team along the M8 in optimistic mood. Recent form offered encouragement despite the run of losses and as the unchanged eleven kicked off spirits were high,

It soon became apparent that the Motherwell were not at their best. Too many passes missed their targets and too often attempts to recover possession were unproductive. The lack of support for Theo Bair in the centre of the park forced reliance on to wing play. All too often there were too few friendly shirts in the box.

A first outing for the away strip

The uneventful first half was almost over when Lennon Miller was dismissed. If ever there was a ‘no fault’ sending off, this was it. To Livingston’s credit they took advantage with the extra man.

Stuart Kettlewell focused much of his post-match thoughts on the naive performance of the defensive side of the team. The much heralded organisation in the team was missing. The manager made his displeasure clear.

The opening four fixtures of the campaign produced ten points. Four losses have taken the shine off and placed the team in mid-table. The squad entered the last international break on the back of the win over Hearts. On this occasion they have to wait a fortnight before the opportunity to repair the damage arrives in Perth.

Meanwhile four of the players will be involved with national squads at a range of levels. Liam Kelly, Brodie Spencer and Harry Paton will be with their respective A squads while Lennon Miller joins the Scotland U19s for their trip to Spain for friendlies against Ireland and Portugal.

Motherwell Fell Well Short As Livingston Won 2-0