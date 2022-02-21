Motherwell in good hands - AGM 116

Motherwell held AGM 116 at Fir Park on Monday evening as the board and the manager shared their thoughts on the club’s prospects.

In front of a busy Millennium Suite chairman Jim McMahon outlined the basis for the club’s healthy finances but most of his comments looked ahead to the strategic challenges that lay ahead. Graham Alexander then engaged with shareholders and gave an insight into his management style.

The necessary formalities of the meeting were put to bed in the opening minutes before the chairman took questions on the accounts. The healthy profit shown was due mainly to the transfer fee received for David Turnbull and the business interruption payout that filled the Covid shortfall. The right insurance policy was in place and compliments were paid to the team that had it in place.

The basic budgeting strategy remains; assume 10th place in the league, no player sales and no cup run. The board has engaged in three strategic threads in order that a more sustainable footing can be found.

While a sub-committee investigates the possibility of a long term move to the Ravenscraig site there remains the need for substantial work on the Fir Park pitch. For years there have been patchwork repairs to the suface and the grounds staff have worked wonders. However a major and expensive renovation is needed this summer and plans are in preparation to use the renewed hybrid pitch as a revenue earner. Details are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

An examination is underway of the player development pathway. Is it possible to find way to encourage investors (large and small) with the carrot of a reasonable return with the club retaining the bulk of transfer fees? Can the cost to the club of the Academy be reduced?

The third route to future funding might be found by making use of the fan based club’s stance on major issues to encourage commercial (brands that match the club’s ideals) and personal interest from home and abroad.

The club has not made use of the Well Society’s funds in the last two years and as a result the Society is able to continue its initial job of building up a rainy day fund.

Graham Alexander then guided the audience through his 18 months at the helm. He found it a refreshing change to have the wholehearted backing of everyone behind the scenes as he worked within the necessary constraints of managing Motherwell. He accepted that the nature of the job was the loss of top players and the need for constant rebuilding.

He clearly expressed his belief that team selection should be based on merit although he had to balance the need to expose younger players to full time football in the first team. He talked of his use of Barry Maguire, Dean Cornelius and Ross Tierney as examples.

There was some banter about his switching of dugouts and he did admit that his attitude to officials would have to change.

There was a chat about the pre-contract rules and reference to the use made of them by Tony Watt and Ricki Lamie. Alan Burrows added that Motherwell and Hearts have started moves to change the policy.

One interesting statistic appeared when the manager was asked about the team’s defence of corners. Alexander’s only thought at those set pieces is not to concede. And he pointed out that Motherwell have lost only three goals from the last 168 corners!

The chairman apologised that the Covid situation meant that there were no after meeting nibbles. Shocked shareholders refrained from moving a vote of no confidence in the board

