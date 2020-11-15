Motherwell meet in St Johnstone League Cup last sixteen

Motherwell will play St Johnstone at Fir Park as the Betfred Cup reaches the knockout stage.

By coincidence the teams meet at McDiarmid Park in the league this weekend. Back to back matches lie in store.

We skipped the group stage of the competition and earned a seeded spot in the draw thanks to our participation in the Europa League.

Recent history in the League Cup has been poor. Defeats to Hearts ended our hopes in the last two seasons. Motherwell won the trophy for the only time in 1950.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 28/29 November.

The full draw is

Celtic v Ross County

Falkirk v Rangers

Livingston v Ayr United

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Hibs v Dundee

Arbroath v Dunfermline

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Alloa v Hearts