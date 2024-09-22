Motherwell paired with Rangers in the League Cup semi-final

Motherwell have been draw against Rangers in the semi-final of the Premier Sports cup.

The complete line-up is

Celtic v Aberdeen

Motherwell v Rangers

More than 8,000 fans provided a great atmosphere at Fir Park on Friday night as a 2-1 home win ended Dundee United’s interest in the competition. We can be sure that one end of the national stadium will soon be covered in claret and amber.

League Cup winners 1950

Motherwell fans have fond memories of their last trip to Hampden for a League Cup semi-final. Rangers were soundly beaten and the ‘Well sailed into the final.

Both semi-finals will be played on the weekend of 2/3 November and that will cause Motherwell’s first trip of the season to Rugby Park to be re-scheduled.

League Cup semi-final 2017