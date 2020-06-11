Motherwell's new home kit is a classic

Motherwell unveil a true classic. The 2020/21 home strip is no modern day fantasy but a perfect creation in claret and amber.

Following from last week’s launch of the away kit this home strip bears a striking similarity to those worn when trophies were hoisted in the early 1950s.

Andy Paton and Willie Kilmarnock would instantly recognise this latest incarnation of the Motherwell strip.

The famous claret band continues on to the sleeves to replicate the strip of an earlier era. This is sure to be a big favourite with Motherwell fans.

The shorts are white and the socks continue the banded theme. The old strip had no maker’s logo and no club crest but the white collar is true to the original.

Purists will hope that a version of the strip unadorned by a sponsor is made available.

The whole kit can by be ordered for future delivery from the club shop on motherwelldirect.co.uk.