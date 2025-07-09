Motherwell's season starts on Saturday

At Last! Proper football returns on Saturday when Motherwell face Clyde in the Premier Sports Cup.

This is the first match in a five team section that provides a path to the second round. Eight group winners and the three best runners up will join the five teams who have European interest for the first knockout stage.

The teams were paired in the same competition last season, again with New Douglas Park as the venue. On that occasion a late flurry delivered a win for the Steelmen.

Clyde v Motherwell July 2024

Clyde finished their last campaign in the middle of League Two. Since then more than a dozen have left the club with, as yet, only two new arrivals. Sam Campbell from East Stirlingshire joined the defence and James Hilton from Dumbarton has been added to the forward line. Robbie Leitch was a regular the Clyde midfield last season and he retains his place.

Motherwell rounded off pre-season preparations with a closed door kick-about with Carlisle on Tuesday afternoon. Manager Jens Berthel Askou seemed pleased with his team’s performance and declared that the players were taking onboard his approach to the game. Andy Halliday scored the only goal of the game, a penalty following a foul on our latest signing Eseosa Sule.

Anything but a win would be an embarrassment for the Premier side but there will be a determined defence to overcome. Patience may be needed but a 3-0 victory should offer a cheery start to the season.

The remaining fixtures in the group are –

Peterhead (H) Tuesday 15 July, 7.45pm Fir Park

Stenhousemuir (A) Saturday 19 July, 3pm Ochilview Park

Greenock Morton (H) Tuesday 22 July, 7.45pm Fir Park

Remember the last meeting with Clyde?