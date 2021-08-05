Next up - a trip to Perth

Motherwell take the road to Perth on Sunday for the first away fixture in the new league season.

St Johnstone and Ross County played out a goalless draw in the opening weekend thanks to Ali McCann failing to score from the spot in Dingwall. Since then the Perth Saints took a midweek trip to Istanbul for the first leg of a Europa League tie. The early evening kick-off in the August heat will have done little to aid their preparations for meeting with Graham Alexander’s team.

The starting line-up that Callum Davidson will select will be broadly similar to those that delivered two wins, a draw and one loss against Motherwell last season. There has been little inward movement to McDiarmid Park over the close season so far.

Motherwell started the season with the early stage of the League Cup and failed to impress. There were clear signs of improvement despite the loss to Hibs last Sunday and if that hopeful trend continues there must be some hope that the team buses may make a return with a deposit in the league account.

Kevin Van Veen rightly earned praise for leadership of the claret and amber attack but he was ably supported by newcomer Kaiyne Woolery and Tony Watt.

Liam Donnelly is now available for midfield duties after a year’s absence and Liam Kelly’s skills between the sticks are sure to contribute to our points’ hall over the course of the season.

Motherwell last won in Perth in 2019 when Devante Cole provided the decisive goal. Mabye KVV will repeat the feat and seal a 1-0 away win.

Remember the last win in Perth?