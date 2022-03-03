Next up - a visit from Dundee

Motherwell entertain Dundee at Fir Park on Saturday. A first league win in 2022 is needed to rekindle top six hope.

Graham Alexander’s team has a chance to repay their fans for the woeful offering they served against Ross County on Wednesday. Rumbles of discontent poured from the home stands as the players failed to recover from the loss of an early goal.

Remember when we used to win three points?

Alexander seems more intent on spreading starting places throughout the squad rather than settling on a regular starting eleven. He made five changes last weekend and another four in midweek. A winning combination has not been seen since Boxing Day.

The arrival of a Dundee team led by Mark McGhee will add a particular spice to the afternoon. His rise and fall at Motherwell over two managerial spells ended five years ago and there are many in claret and amber who would take extra satisfaction at a Dundee loss.

The visitors, currently at the bottom of the table, took a point in a goalless meeting with Hibs on Wednesday. They lost 1-0 on their last visit to Fir Park way back in August.

As befits their league position they have conceded more goals than any other team so far this season. They lost Jason Cummings in the winter window but gained Niall McGinn from Aberdeen and ‘Well target Zak Rudden from Partick Thistle.

The balance of the season may depend on the outcome of this encounter as Motherwell have managed to maintain a finger hold on the upper half of the league only thanks to the failures of the surrounding pack. If any progress is to be made then a win is needed – 1-0.

Remember the last visit of Dundee?