Next up - a visit from Ross County

Motherwell begin a five game run to the league split on Wednesday when Ross County visit Fir Park.

The Dingwall men have enjoyed a bit of a revival in recent weeks with only one loss in the last five. Their come from behind win over St Johnstone last weekend has opened up a seven point gap over the eleventh placed Perth side. Spirits are high in the Highlands.

Much of the confidence in Malky Mackay's team has come from the form of the wingers. Regan Charles-Cook leads the top scorer table and he has already scored three against Motherwell this season. Joseph Hungbo, from the other flank, also provides opportunities for striker Jordan White.

Ross County have an impressive strike rate, only the Glasgow clubs have scored more than their current 41 in the For column.

Games between the teams have gone with the home side so far this campaign. Motherwell enjoyed a 2-1 win in September while the Staggies took the first game after the winter break 3-1.

Graham Alexander will be back in the dugout having secured two draws while serving a two match suspension. The unexpected but welcome turnaround in Sunday's game at Ibrox was a testament to the attitude he has installed in his players. All seemed lost yet stubborn resistance combined with some magic from Kaiyne Woolery combined to deliver the vital point that keeps Motherwell in the top half of the table.

The 'Well team at Ibrox featured five changes from the previous outing. The manager will have to balance rewarding those who served with distinction against those regulars who were on the wings. Kevin Van Veen may be in contention if his recent shoulder injury allows.

With five games remaining until the league splits Motherwell could hardly have wished for a better handful of opponents. All five are already in the wrong end of the table. A win on Wednesday must make them strong favourites to break out of the mid-table bunch; 2-1 will do nicely.

Remember the last visit of Ross County?