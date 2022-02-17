Next up - Aberdeen (again)

Motherwell and Aberdeen return to Fir Park on Saturday this time on league business. Can the 'Well make it four in a row against the Dons?

League wins in September and November together with last week's Scottish Cup victory suggest that Motherwell have the upper hand over Aberdeen this season. The visitors are, as yet, without a manager and, following their midweek draw with lowly St Johnstone, in the midst of an injury crisis. Will Motherwell's main enemy be complacency?

The Pittodrie side's list of injured players grew by two on Tuesday when Scott Brown limped off to join Declan Gallagher who was substituted at half-time. They had to drop Lewis Ferguson back to partner David Bates for the final 25 minutes.

There was an impressive Premiership debut for 19 year old midfielder Connor Barron and Saturday's away support will be hoping that he might provide a spark for a long awaited revival.

Motherwell enjoyed a first win of the year thanks to a wholehearted showing that earned a place in the cup quarter-finals. The players will be aware that a similar performance will be needed if they are to extend the three point advantage over revenge motivated Aberdeen.

Although team selection in recent weeks has made wide use of the squad Graham Alexander must consider a 'same again' approach for this game. The pace and aggression on show from Kevin Van Veen, Joe Efford and Connor Shields was backed up in spades by the rest of the team.

The chance to register a four game clean sweep against Aberdeen would make be a notable entry in Motherwell’s record books. There’s every reason to expect a home win, 2-1.

Remember the last league visit of Aberdeen?