Next up - Aberdeen at Fir park

Motherwell entertain Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday and if they are to keep the slim chance of a top six finale alive nothing but a win will do.

While Motherwell had the weekend off Aberdeen kept their poor season alive with a Scottish Cup win over Hibs. Their stop gap manager Neil Warnock promptly departed and left them without a league win in the ten games since they beat Ross County in early January. They have a chance to end that slump when they face Dundee at Dens Park tonight (Wednesday).

Bojan Miovski’s early season goal scoring blitz has cooled of late but the threat he carries will be noted by the ‘Well defence.

The Dons may arrive at Fir Park under new management but Stuart Kettlewell will have made his usual thorough preparations for their visit.

Motherwell are looking for a three game winning run for the first time this season. Away wins at Almondvale and the long awaited triumph at Ibrox have turned the Steelmen’s attention from the bottom of the table to the prize on offer in the higher reaches.

The light schedule in March should aid the recovery of some knocks and bruises sustained in the frantic seven games that were packed into February. We may get a glimpse of the latest recruit, Moses Ebiye, who joined last week to offer another attacking option.

Spirits in the home dressing room got a boost as three of the group received calls from their national teams. Liam Kelly, Bevis Mugabi and Theo Bair will be on duty during next week’s international break.

Willie Collum will be in charge for the 3pm kick off.

The teams met at Pittodrie a month ago and a thrilling 3-3 draw followed despite Motherwell racing into an early three goal lead. Another solid start will give the home team a chance to hold on and secure a 1-0 win.

Remember the last visit of Aberdeen?