Next up - Aberdeen in the cup

Motherwell and Aberdeen meet at Fir Park on Saturday aiming for a place in the quarter finals the Scottish Cup. In theory this is the tie of the round.

In practice both teams are not at their best. Motherwell have not enjoyed a 90 minute win since Boxing Day and have a string of six league games yielding two points. Aberdeen are ninth in the league table with only a win against Edinburgh City in their last six outings.

Both managers made changes to their squads in the winter window but, as yet, no benefits have accrued.

Motherwell, despite holding a top half position throughout the season, have rarely inspired. And now poor results accompany poor form. Graham Alexander seems to be testing every combination of forwards, midfielders and defenders as he searches for the ideal line-up. The solution has yet to be found. Liam Kelly remains a rock in an ever changing sea.

Aberdeen have managed to lose twice to Motherwell this season. Home and away 2-0 wins for the Steelmen may give a pointer to Saturday’s outcome but this meeting of two struggling teams is hard to predict.

In Christian Ramírez Aberdeen have found a goal scorer and it will be vital to limit his opportunities if Motherwell are to progress. Lewis Ferguson is another threat that must be quietened.

Home goals have been in short supply this year and but if Kevin Van Veen or Ross Tierney can find the net there may be a third win over the Dons with a 1-0 triumph.

Remember the last visit from the Dons?