Next up - Celtic in the League Cup

Motherwell and Celtic face off at Fir Park on Wednesday with at place in the League Cup semi-finals the prize. Premier Sports will cover the game that starts at 6.15pm.

The visitors recovered from last week’s defeat in the Champions League with a 6-1 demolition of Hibs at the weekend. It is no surprise that the bookies have them as strong odds on favourites to progress to the next stage in mid-January at Hampden.

The depth of squad at Parkhead ensures that the demands of regular midweek football does not have a serious impact on the team’s performance. For any player unavailable with an injury a talented replacement stands ready.

The sides met at Parkhead just over a fortnight ago when Celtic emerged with a 2-1 win. The home side dominated possession on that occasion but Stephen Hammell will hope to redress the balance somewhat on home turf.

A look at the Fir Park bench on Sunday tells the tale of Motherwell’s resources. Against Rangers there were three sixteen year olds on the home bench. A handful of the first team squad missing either by suspension of injury reveals the meagre numbers under Hammell’s command. It’s time to trot out the line of giving opportunity to younger players.

There’s no doubt that those wearing claret and amber jerseys will give their all for the cause but the visiting firepower is likely to be the decisive factor leading to a 2-0 defeat.

Remember the last visit of Celtic?