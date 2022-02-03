Next up - Celtic on Sunday

Motherwell will face Celtic at Fir Park on Sunday with more hope than anticipation of a positive result.

The Glasgow side, fresh from their midweek trouncing of their city rivals, have won the last ten meetings with the Steelmen. Motherwell last earned a point when a late goal from Danny Johnson tied the game in December 2018.

Celtic will arrive as league leaders and confidence will be high. Any ‘Well fan who watched the first half demolition of Rangers will know the threat carried by this revamped Celtic side.

The imports found by manager Postecoglou gave an impressive performance on the big Parkhead pitch but conditions will be different at Fir Park.

Motherwell have yet to record a league win this year (LDLD) and needed an added time goal on Tuesday to take a point from St Mirren in Paisley.

Graham Alexander made the change from his usual 4-3-3 shape to a more defensive 3-4-2-1 formation at St Mirren Park. Kevin Van Veen was the willing loan striker as his long time running mates were left on the bench. Their recall along with a striking role for Bevis Mugabi after the loss of a goal earned the late draw. What will be the plan for Sunday?

Alexander regularly argues that he looks to win every game but he cannot ignore the threats that will pour down on Liam Kelly if the visitors are allowed free expression.

Motherwell will attempt to knock the opposition off their stride and look to make the best of whatever limited opportunities come their way but hard work and endeavour will likely not be enough to save the day. A loss of 2-0 would not be a surprise.

Remember the last visit of Celtic?